Expect afternoon rain... again

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Early Morning Weather Update: September 13, 2024 Early Morning Weather Update

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Jacksonville, Fla. — A mostly dry morning will lead to another rainy afternoon.

Heavy downpours could cause localized flooding. Many local neighborhoods are under a flood watch.

This is the 11th straight day of rain in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh said we’ll see afternoon showers through the weekend.

Highs today will top out in the 80s.

