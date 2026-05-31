Families invited to “Unearth a Story” at Jacksonville Public Libraries this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Public Library is inviting families to “Unearth a Story” this summer with eight weeks of free programming at all 21 branch locations from June 1 through Aug. 1.

The Summer at Jax Library program features performances, hands-on labs, drop-in activities, reading incentives and book giveaways aimed at keeping children engaged during summer break.

Families can kick off the summer at reading parties scheduled June 1-6 at all locations, where attendees can pick up a free book, sign up for a library card and learn how to earn prizes through reading.

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Children and teens can collect a Summer Reading Prize Tracker. Completed trackers logged with at least 20 minutes of reading per day for 20 days can be turned in at any branch by Aug. 1 for a free book. Participants can also show in-progress trackers weekly to earn Reading Dragons and Friends playing cards featuring mythical creatures including dragons, unicorns and griffins.

Through a new partnership with the Jacksonville Waves, students participating in the Summer Reading Challenge can receive one complimentary ticket with the purchase of at least one additional ticket to see Jacksonville’s new women’s professional basketball team at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Waves’ season runs through September.

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The library’s Live from the Library series will bring musicians, scientists, animal experts and others to every branch throughout the summer. The free performances are designed for children ages 5-12 and their families, with seating on a first-come, first-served basis. Schedules are available at jaxlibrary.org/livelibrary.

The program is sponsored by Tenikka’s Books for Kids, the Library Foundation of Jacksonville, Friends of the Jacksonville Public Library and community donors.

For schedules and event details, visit jaxlibrary.org/summer.

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