Family of Brandon Holcomb speaks out after tragic shooting on Eaverson Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Family members of a man shot and killed on Eaverson Street in Newtown late last month continue to seek answers and justice in the case.

On September 26th, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office held a briefing, providing basic details about the death of Brandon Holcomb.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Officers were near Beaver Street around 8:00 PM when they heard multiple gunshots coming from Eaverson Street. Officers soon found Holcomb suffering from gunshot wounds.

“I love my bad because he loves me,” Victim’s daughter Brielle Holcomb said.

Brielle expresses her love for her father. His niece did the same.

“He used to hug me every time I saw him,” Victim’s niece Jamauri said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

His mother, Ericka Kohn, is devastated by the news, calling for justice in the wake of her son’s death.

“This message is for the killers coming from his mother. Turn yourself in because I know it’s hard for y’all because y’all may be sitting behind bars for the rest of your life, but it’s hard for me and my family because Brandon will always be covered up with dirt,” Kohn said.

In response to the shooting, JSO has launched an investigation and is urging anyone with information to come forward.

A Crime Stoppers reward of $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.