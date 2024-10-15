Family holding vigil for man shot, killed by Jacksonville officer

Jacksonville, Fla. — The family of Dejuane Hayden is holding a vigil for him at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Park, 1620 Riverside Ave. Hayden, 30, was shot to death Thursday after Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it was conducting surveillance of known gang members “flashing guns and selling drugs” on Justina Road.

Monica Gold of the Jacksonville Community Action Committee sent out a news release Monday announcing the vigil saying the group, “joins the family, and the wider community, in demanding justice for Dejuane. JCAC demands that the body cam footage be released ...” the news release states.

" ... Since he took office, Sheriff Waters has been committed to being transparent with the community, including releasing body worn camera footage of critical incidents with 21 days. ..." JSO stated in a social media post Friday about the shooting.

Prior to Hayden being shot, JSO said in a news conference that officers were watching “known gang members” flashing guns back and forth and selling drugs.

Officers put together a plan to approach the three individuals they were watching. Two of the suspects complied and the other - Hayden - ran away with his gun, according to JSO.

An officer chased Hayden and, “as the person [Hayden] drew the gun, the officer pulled his gun and shot four times,” JSO said at the news conference.

The officer has been identified as Officer Bradley Griffitts who has been with JSO for six years. The incident was his second officer-involved shooting.

Hayden’s criminal records includes multiple arrests in Duval County one in which he pleaded guilty to cocaine possession and a felony gun charge.

The shooting was JSO’s fifth officer-involved shooting this year.

