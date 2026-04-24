‘Far from over’: South Georgia wildfires stretch resources, test communities

WAYCROSS, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp toured wildfire damage in South Georgia on Friday, warning that the fight to contain the flames is ongoing as crews face dangerous, dry conditions.

Speaking at a briefing at the Waycross-Ware County Airport, Kemp said shifting weather conditions will be key to slowing the fires, which have scorched parts of Brantley and Clinch counties.

“We need a change in the weather,” Kemp said. “Our goal is to keep these fires contained and protect homes and lives.”

State officials said more than 500 personnel from the Georgia Forestry Commission are working alongside local and state agencies to battle the flames.

WATCH: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp gives update on South Georgia wildfires

The Georgia National Guard has deployed six helicopters, dropping roughly 40,000 gallons of water in a single day while logging about 20 flight hours targeting hotspots.

Authorities said the Highway 82 Fire in Brantley County was sparked when a balloon struck a power line, igniting dry vegetation.

Despite the scale of the response, Kemp acknowledged the difficulty of controlling fast-moving wildfires under extreme conditions.

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“When you have fire that’s burning from one treetop to another, it doesn’t matter how many fire breaks you’ve got,” Kemp said.

He added that embers can travel long distances, igniting new fires far from the original source.

Residents in affected areas described both fear and resilience as the fires continue to threaten homes and livelihoods.

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Robert Fitzgerald, a resident of Mayday, Georgia, in Echols County, said he joined a grassroots effort to help firefighters, using his semi-truck to transport water from local ponds to support firefighting operations.

“It’s stressful, worrisome,” Fitzgerald said. “But if we can help our community save homes and livelihoods, that’s what we’re here for.”

Fitzgerald said coordination between agencies and volunteers appeared strong, even as the fires remain active.

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Officials warned that dry conditions are expected to persist, meaning the fires could continue burning for days or even weeks.

Despite the challenges, Kemp noted that no lives have been lost, calling it “a miracle” given the scale and intensity of the fires.

State leaders said resources will remain in place as long as needed, while recovery efforts are expected to take time.

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