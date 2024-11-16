Farm Share distributing food in local area on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Farm Share is helping food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area by distributing food on Saturday morning.

People will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

There are two events happening on Saturday:

Lake Butler Free Food Distribution: 155 NW 3rd St, Lake Butler, FL 32054, 8 a.m.

Cornerstone Church Free Food Distribution: 482 S 7th St, Macclenny, FL 32063, 10 a.m.

The distributions will go until supplies run out.

The events are drive-thru style, so you must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

