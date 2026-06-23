Father, son face charges in September road rage killing on I-10, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men, a father and a son, face criminal charges after a deadly road rage shooting from last September, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, District 1 Patrol officers responded to I-10 East near I-95 North after receiving a call regarding a shooting. When officers arrived, four people were found with gunshot wounds inside an SUV. Only three of the victims survived. The fourth, 26-year-old Toby Robinson, died from his injuries. A three-year-old was in the car but did not get hurt from the shooting.

JSO says detectives worked for nine months to identify the shooter. The initial investigation proved that the shooting was a result of a road rage incident, and the gunman was in a black vehicle.

Detectives eventually identified 43-year-old Leonard Bryant Senior as the gunman. Detectives also determined that Bryant’s 22-year-old son, Leonard Bryant Junior, was an accessory to the murder and tampered with evidence.

According to the police report from JSO, the driver stated that she went to pick up her daughter and head back to her residence when the suspect(s) followed closely behind her. After attempting to move her car out of the way, the suspect’s vehicle continued to follow close behind before pulling up to the driver’s side and then the passenger’s side of her car.

One of the other victims said that a verbal altercation ensued with the suspect(s) before the suspect’s vehicle began its pursuit.

JSO says Bryant Junior was arrested on December 17. On June 19, JSO’s SWAT team found Bryant Senior and took him into custody. Bryant Seniro was arrested for Robinson’s murder and four counts of attempted murder, one count for each of the four occupants in the car.

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