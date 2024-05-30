FDA issues updated Class III recall on Fiji bottled water

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fiji Natural Artesian Water has recalled nearly 1.9 million bottles of water after testing in March revealed the naturally occurring element manganese and three strains of bacteria.

On Tue., May 29, the Food and Drug Administration announced an update on the March bottled water recall. This lowered the classification of the water recall to a Class III.

The FDA states that a Class III recall is “a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product is not likely to cause health consequences.”

The water affected was Fiji Water 500ml (24-pack) cases with PRD dates of Nov. 11, 2023, Nov. 12, 2023, Nov. 13, 2023, and Nov. 25, 2023, all sold through Amazon.com.

In an X post response, formally known as Twitter, Fiji said that notices were sent by Amazon to those impacted.

“FIJI Water remains safe to buy and consume,” Fiji said in the same X post. “This is a quality issue only affecting the specific lots sold on Amazon.com.”

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), manganese is a trace element. Small amounts are needed to stay healthy. However, in excess levels, manganese can cause damage to the brain.

