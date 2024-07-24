FDLE celebrates Florida Purple Alert anniversary, more than 435 people recovered in two-year history

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Purple Alert, launched on July 1, 2022, has helped recover 438 individuals. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is recognizing two years of the public notification system.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“Hundreds of lives have been saved in the Florida Purple Alert’s two-year history,” FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said. “This alert has proven to be a critical tool to help keep our disabled citizens safe and the public has been an integral partner in the Florida Purple Alert’s success.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Florida Purple Alert is issued when an adult suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual, or developmental disabilities goes missing. It’s designed for people who do not meet the criteria for the statewide Silver Alert. Purple Alerts are displayed on large highway message signs and through cell phone alerts. It’s an important communication tool for the community.

RELATED: Baker County Sheriff’s Office locates missing man

FDLE said that when state Purple Alerts are issued it’s meant to engage the public in the search for the missing person and provide a standardized and coordinated community response.

Sign up to receive state Purple Alerts today through email or text messages at http://www.missingchildrenalert.com/.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.