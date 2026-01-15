FDLE investigating Nassau County in-custody death

YULEE, Fla — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating an in-custody death involving Nassau County deputies.

According to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, deputies made contact with a suspect wanted out of Southwest Florida and a reported stolen vehicle at a Culver’s in Yulee just after 12:00 p.m.

The sheriff’s Office says that while the suspect was detained and handcuffed, the suspect had a concealed gun that went off, resulting in a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Nassau County Fire Rescue tried to administer aid, but the suspect died at the scene. The deputy involved was not hurt.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says it will conduct an internal review to determine if any policies were violated.

