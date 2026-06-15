FDOT to begin $19.9M seawall replacement along State Road A1A

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A $19.9 million seawall replacement project by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is scheduled to begin Monday, June 15, along State Road A1A from the Bridge of Lions to Charlotte Street.

The project aims to improve and protect critical waterfront infrastructure while preserving the historic bayfront character.

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The comprehensive project involves replacing the existing seawall, reconstructing the bayfront promenade and upgrading the current post-and-chain barrier to a solid 3.5-foot coquina concrete wall. It also includes the removal and reconstruction of timber pergolas, the removal of the event platform and other related improvements.

The initiative is a collaborative effort among FDOT, the National Park Service and the City of St. Augustine. Vecellio and Grogan, Inc. was selected as the contractor for the construction.

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Traffic flow will be maintained throughout the construction period, in accordance with FDOT design standards.

Lane closures will not be permitted from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

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Residents and visitors should anticipate construction activity along the bayfront corridor. Temporary impacts to pedestrian access within parts of the project area may occur as work continues.

Construction is expected to end in fall 2027, provided favorable weather conditions and no unforeseen circumstances.

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