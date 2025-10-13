FDOT to begin permanent repairs on A1A in Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation announced that permanent repairs on State Road A1A in Mayport will begin Monday, October 13.

The project will fix damage caused by Hurricane Nicole near Mayport Road, just south of the U.S. Coast Guard Station.

Crews will work on drainage improvements, guardrails, base repairs, resurfacing, and other construction needs.

Traffic will stay open during the project, following FDOT safety standards.

Most of the work will take place during the day, Monday through Saturday.

