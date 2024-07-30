Federal judge permanently strikes down major portion of the so-called ‘Stop WOKE Act’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A major piece of the so-called “Stop WOKE Act” has been permanently blocked by a federal judge.

The law was touted by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a way to protect students and employees.

He argued the law aimed to target critical race theory in schools and workplaces.

The portions restricting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) training that can be offered by private businesses were temporarily put on hold almost immediately after it passed in 2022.

The final order issued roughly two years later makes it permanent, declaring the law violates the free speech rights of private businesses.

“I have never conducted a training to make someone feel bad,” said Dr. Tammy Hodo with All Things Diverse LLC.

Hodo argued the Governor’s claim DEI training attempts to place guilt on or discriminate against certain groups simply isn’t true.

“DEI training is truly about education and empathy and it’s about learning about experiences of others that you’re not taught in school,” Hodo said.

Asked about the ruling blocking the private sector portion of the law Monday, DeSantis noted the curriculum restrictions in the law pertaining to public schools remain in effect.

“We have every right to set standards. We have every right to say, ‘Here’s what we want to do, here’s some of the things we’re not going to do with your tax dollars,’” DeSantis said.

For Hodo, the order represents a significant victory, but she doesn’t expect the political battle over DEI to end anytime soon.

“It’s a relief, but again, it’s concerning. Right? Federal always trumps state, but it depends who we get in office next is very concerning to me,” Hodo said.

The state does not have the ability to appeal the final order.

It’s unclear, however, whether lawmakers may desire to revisit the policy in next year’s legislative session to try and tweak it to withstand court scrutiny.

