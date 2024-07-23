Federal prosecutors seeking ‘multi-year incarceration’ for former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax just learned federal prosecutors are asking a judge to hand former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn a “multi-year incarceration” when he is sentenced next Tuesday in his public corruption case.

In a new court filing, they say a multi-year prison term is “fair and just in this case,” adding Zahn breached the public trust in a “historic manner.”

We told you in March when a jury found Zahn guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy by attempting to enrich himself off the proposed sale of JEA in 2019.

That sale ultimately failed when questions were raised about it.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Former CFO Ryan Wannemacher was tried at the same time as Zahn, but had a separate jury. He was found not guilty.

Read the filing from prosecutors below:

Zahn Sentencing Doc by ActionNewsJax on Scribd

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.