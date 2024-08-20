‘Feels like it’s rapidly changing:’ Another Five Points business is leaving the Riverside area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another Five Points business is closing its doors. Alewife -- a local taproom and craft beer retailer announced online it won’t renew their lease after 10 years in the historic area.

Riverside neighbor Joseph Guffre said it’s tragic to see another small business go.

“It’s kind of been a community hub for a lot people the last 10 years and it’s sad to see it go. It feels like it’s (Five Points) is rapidly changing.”

The taproom cited changes to get the craft beer industry over time and noticed that Five Points itself is in a transition. They said they don’t have the energy or resources it would take to support the current market rate demands.

This marks at least the third business in Five Points to close in just the last few months, from Sunray Cinema to Mixed Fillings Pie Shop.

“I think Jacksonville which has always been a pro-business city needs to look at itself and decide whether or not it’s a pro-business city for all, or just for the most money from investors,” Guiffre said.

Councilman Jimmy Peluso oversees the district. He said his main concern is making sure new tenants aren’t big box stores.

‘I’m not concerned we won’t find new tenants, I just want to make sure those new tenants are people who are respectful of the community and the cool, funky vibe of Five Points,” Peluso said. “Our mayor wants to make Jacksonville the small business capital of the United States and I think we have that capability in us.”

Alewife’s owners said they’d like to see another beer-related business take its spot.

For Guffree...

“I’d love to see a locally owned small business, no matter what it is.”

Councilman Peluso also said while some are leaving, others are coming in -- citing a new pizza shop called Rodrigous and a new taco spot taking over Black Sheep’s location. He said it’s crucial to always support the small businesses already here and come in down the line.

