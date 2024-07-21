FEMA assistance now available for Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Local governments and some nonprofit organizations in Columbia County can now get FEMA Public Assistance grants after the May 10 severe storms.

The grants will help with for debris removal, emergency protective measures, and permanent work to repair public facilities.

The program provides reimbursement to local and state government agencies. Houses of worship and other nonprofits may also be eligible.

For more information, click here.

