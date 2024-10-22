Local

FEMA warns Floridians to expect calls from unfamiliar numbers after disaster assistance applications

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

FEMA The logo of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is seen at its headquarters August 27, 2011 in Washington, DC. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images, File)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Floridians who apply for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) should be prepared to receive calls from unfamiliar phone numbers. FEMA representatives may reach out to schedule home inspections or to request additional information needed to process applications.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Home inspections are essential in determining whether a property is safe, sanitary, and functional. Missed calls or the inability to schedule an inspection could delay FEMA’s review and decision process.

FEMA also reminds applicants that it never requests payment for disaster assistance or home inspections. All personnel carry official photo identification, and any request for money in exchange for services should be reported as potential fraud.

Residents can apply for assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov, through the FEMA App, or by phone at 800-621-3362.

For more information on Hurricane Milton, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!