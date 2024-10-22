FEMA warns Floridians to expect calls from unfamiliar numbers after disaster assistance applications

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Floridians who apply for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) should be prepared to receive calls from unfamiliar phone numbers. FEMA representatives may reach out to schedule home inspections or to request additional information needed to process applications.

Home inspections are essential in determining whether a property is safe, sanitary, and functional. Missed calls or the inability to schedule an inspection could delay FEMA’s review and decision process.

FEMA also reminds applicants that it never requests payment for disaster assistance or home inspections. All personnel carry official photo identification, and any request for money in exchange for services should be reported as potential fraud.

Residents can apply for assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov, through the FEMA App, or by phone at 800-621-3362.

For more information on Hurricane Milton, visit fema.gov/disaster/4834.

