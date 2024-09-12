Local

FHP looking for Ford Explorer that hit, killed pedestrian on I-95 in Jacksonville

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
FHP looking for Ford Explorer (similar to this one) involved in deadly crash.

FHP looking for Ford Explorer involved in deadly crash FHP looking for Ford Explorer (similar to this one) involved in deadly crash. (Provided by Florida Highway Patrol)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a car that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning.

FHP said the car hit and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 95 northbound near Edgewood Avenue around 12:35 a.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The vehicle troopers believe is involved is a 2016-2019 black or gray Ford Explorer with front damage to the bumper area and a missing passenger’s side mirror.

Anyone who has information on the vehicle or possible driver, is asked to call FHP investigators at 904-301-3700 or *FHP. Tips can also be reported to First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!