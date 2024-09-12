FHP looking for Ford Explorer that hit, killed pedestrian on I-95 in Jacksonville

The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a car that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning.

FHP said the car hit and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 95 northbound near Edgewood Avenue around 12:35 a.m.

⚠️⚠️ Hit & Run Fatality - Duval County ⚠️⚠️

We are looking for a 2016-2019 Ford Explorer (Black or Grey) w/ right front damage to bumper area. The passenger side mirror is missing as well. (similar vehicle pictured below) The vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on I-95 NB > pic.twitter.com/Y7ONLhguGT — FHP Jacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) September 12, 2024

The vehicle troopers believe is involved is a 2016-2019 black or gray Ford Explorer with front damage to the bumper area and a missing passenger’s side mirror.

Anyone who has information on the vehicle or possible driver, is asked to call FHP investigators at 904-301-3700 or *FHP. Tips can also be reported to First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

