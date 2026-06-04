FHP: Pedestrian fatally struck by pickup truck in Middleburg

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a pickup truck Wednesday morning in Middleburg, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at 6:16 a.m. on St. Johns Cemetery Road near Horsetail Avenue.

A 50-year-old man entered the roadway from the grass shoulder directly into the path of an oncoming pickup truck. FHP said the front of the truck hit the pedestrian, who then hit a mailbox before landing in a grass ditch.

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The truck, driven by a 63-year-old man, came to a stop at the scene. Two passengers — a 40-year-old man and a 21-year-old man — were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

FHP said neither the driver nor his passengers suffered any injuries, and all three were wearing seat belts.

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