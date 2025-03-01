FHP: Vehicle pursuit in St. Johns County, arrests made in Beachwalk area

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol was involved in a vehicle pursuit early on Saturday that led to the arrest of a suspect.

A report from the Patrol states that at around 9:30 a.m., officers from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol attempted to make a traffic stop of a reported stolen vehicle driving on I-95.

The vehicle, a blue Hyundai Sonata, fled the scene from officers shortly after and took Exit 319 onto CR-210, traveling east towards Beachwalk.

FHP performed a pit maneuver, which had sent the Sonata towards an embankment on the edge of the road. The suspect continued driving until crashing into a home before attempting to flee before being caught. The suspect was arrested shortly thereafter.

