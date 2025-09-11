Fight for the Fedora 2025 begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Fight for the Fedora begins again at Action Sports Jax. As the competition gets underway, we take a look back at how the years-long tradition came to be.

In the 2008 Jacksonville Jaguars season, the quarterback of the football team was David Garrard.

The Jaguars started the season 3-3, and that included a win in Denver over the Broncos. Garrard wore a fedora during his post-game news conference that day — and the picture showed off some style.

David Garrard

When Garrard joined the Action Sports Jax team as an analyst after his playing career, the team started a weekly picks segment during some of their Jags shows. A dozen years later, the Fight For The Fedora is still a heated competition among members of the sports department.

In honor of Garrard’s fashion-forward styling, the winner of our NFL picks contest wins the Fedora each week. The charge is to pick the right winners of the games and there are no spreads involved. The season winner is crowned with the Golden Fedora.

Every member of the team has won a season championship and the bragging rights are up for grabs again in 2025.

Here are the results of week one in the Fight For The Fedora:

Fight for the Fedora Week 1 results.

