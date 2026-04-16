Fight inside Southside Jacksonville gas station turns deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a shooting outside a Circle K convenience store on Southside Boulevard Wednesday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed at an 11:30 p.m. media briefing.

According to JSO, the incident began as an argument inside the Circle K on Square Lake Boulevard, off Southside Boulevard. The altercation then moved outside, where the suspect shot the victim in the head. It remains unclear whether the two men knew each other prior to the confrontation.

The victim, an unidentified man believed to be in his 30s, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect, also described as an unidentified male, fled the scene in a red Dodge Charger. JSO said investigators are actively searching for the suspect.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department also responded to the scene.

Witnesses have been detained for questioning, JSO said. Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]