From Filipino favorites to global chains: Asian markets thrive in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s grocery scene is going global. A number of big-name Asian markets have moved in, including Lotte, which opened last September, and Enson, which just opened a few days ago. Action News Jax spoke with local Asian store owners to see how they feel about the newcomers.

From Enson Market in Mandarin to Lotte Plaza Market in Regency, national Asian grocery chains are planting roots across Jacksonville.

Tina Pham, president of the Asian Chamber of Commerce of North Florida, said, “I’ve been here for over 30 years. I never dreamed of having that big of a grocery store in town.”

Pham added, “For the last five years, it just blew up, which is good, because the population is growing.” She also shared a breakdown of Northeast Florida’s Asian population: “A little over 50,000 Filipinos in the community, and then we have Indians and Vietnamese.”

At Dragon Asian Supermarket, owner Selena Pham sees the appeal of Vietnamese food reaching beyond the Asian community. “We do have at least 30 percent of American customers,” she said.

The latest census data numbers show Jacksonville’s Asian population is around 5 percent, roughly 52,000 people—the largest among Florida’s major cities.

Selena Pham acknowledged the effect of the new arrivals. “At first, it did slow us down. Everyone would like to try the new stores,” she said.

Meanwhile, at Mabuhay Asian Market, co-owner Maureen Geronimo welcomes the new names. “Honestly, it’s a big competition,” she said.

But Geronimo said her Filipino dishes give her store a unique edge. “They can find more authentic food, like pancit, that they can’t find in other big stores like Lotte,” she said.

What you see on her shelves, from Filipino pantry staples to fresh ingredients, is more than just culture. It’s clear demand for her sizzling meals that keeps customers returning to locally-owned stores like hers.

Geronimo closed with a heartfelt thank you in her native Tagalog: “Talagang, maraming, maraming salamat po,” or “Really, thank you, thank you.”

Jacksonville’s Asian population of 5 percent is outpacing the state’s average of about 3 percent, highlighting growing demand for diverse groceries across the city.

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