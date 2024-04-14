Final day for the Clay County Agricultural Fair

Green Cove Springs, Fla. — Today is the last day to visit the Clay County Agricultural Fair.

The Midway opens at 11 a.m. and you can expect a crowd.

Yesterday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office told fairgoers to pack their patience. Parking took a little time.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: St. Johns County man awarded for his bravery

Deputies also asked that you drop off your kids in the designated parent pick-up/drop-off lane only. Do not stop in traffic to let your children get out of the car.

Don’t park on State Road 16, and if you don’t have to be in the area, avoid it.

Deputies ask that you turn your hazard lights on when you are exiting. It helps them guide you to the exits instead of trying to park you.

For a full lineup of today’s events, click here.

For tickets, click here.

The Clay County Agricultural Fair takes place at the Clay County Fairgrounds located at 2493 State Road 16 in Green Cove Springs.

Read: Chilly start to a sunny and warm Sunday

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.