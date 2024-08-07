Fire, garage explosion in Hillcrest neighborhood on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a large fire in the Hillcrest neighborhood on the Westside.

This is happening at a business in the 5600 block of Plymouth Street, just east of Lenox Avenue.

A video sent to Action News Jax by Henry Goodbread shows an apparent explosion, then heavy fire.

JFRD said a metal garage exploded and no one was injured.

Action News Jax has a crew at the scene to get more information and we will have the latest updates on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax at 5:30.

