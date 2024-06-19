Fire Rescue: Multiple agencies involved in Vilano Inlet rescue after boat begins sinking

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A boat that ran aground this afternoon on the Northside of Vilano Inlet took on water and began sinking. People on the boat immediately sent a distress signal.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue was the first on scene. They located two people about 200 yards from the boat with the current pulling them out to sea. Both were wearing life jackets when they jumped into the water. Fire Rescue said this helped crews locate them quickly in rough seas.

The two boaters were taken to the Vilano Boat Ramp by St. Augustine Fire Department Marine 49 where both declined further medical treatment.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Air and Marine Units, Florida Fish and Wildlife, and U.S. Coast Guard Station Mayport all assisted in rescue efforts.

This afternoon, the SJSO Air and Marine Units responded to a 55-foot boat that ran aground near the Vilano Inlet. SJSO and @SJCFireRescue Marine Units rescued two passengers from the sinking boat. Nobody was injured. @MyFWC is investigating the accident. pic.twitter.com/T2VtRRwgoY — St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (@TeamSJSO) June 19, 2024

