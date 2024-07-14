First Alert Weather: Above average temperatures with daily storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax Meteorologist Corey Simma is tracking storms for you.

Storms are dumping down over the metro as of 4-4:30 p.m., centered near Downtown Jacksonville.

Rain will focus near and west of I-95 into the evening.

Most if not all storms will be gone around sunset.

Tomorrow’s another hot day with above average temperatures and more storms.

It won’t rain everywhere but there will be locally heavy downpours each day.

There’s nothing of note in the tropics.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast;

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Humid. Low: 74

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Hot, A Few Storms. High: 96

TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 76/97

WED: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/96

THU: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/95

FRI: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 76/92

SAT: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 75/93

SUN: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 75/92

