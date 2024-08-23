First Alert Weather: Another day, another round of very heavy rain and storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Friday has been a day of heavy rain, and some neighborhoods will continue to see rain.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect, and what we’ve seen so far:

Some areas have had 3-4 inches of rain just Friday and as much as 6 to 10 inches when combined with yesterday.

Rain will continue into the evening for some neighborhoods, so there will be a wet start to the Friday under the lights for high school football season.

The silver lining: it will not be as hot with temperatures in the 70s and 80s for late Friday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.