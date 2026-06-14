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First Alert Weather: Another sweltering day before more storms

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • Temperatures this morning are warm in the 70s and 80s under partly cloudy skies.
  • Saturday warmed to 98F in JAX - the hottest day so far of 2026, before 1.73″ of rain fell at the airport.
  • Today will be another very hot day with highs rising into the mid- to upper-90s. Feels like temperatures will approach 105F.
  • Showers and thunderstorms should quickly blossom across the area by early to mid-afternoon, quickly dropping temperatures in the process.
  • Storms will be moving from west to east today.
  • Storm hazards today will be similar to yesterday: Very heavy rain, frequent and dangerous lightning, and strong gusty winds. 
  • The week ahead will be unsettled and summer-like: Hot and humid each day with decent coverage of mainly afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms, especially Monday and Tuesday.
  • All neighborhoods should receive beneficial rain over the next week, with some localized spots receiving 3-5+ inches wherever thunderstorms repeat.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics:

  • No active storms.
  • One area to watch near the TX/LA coastline for low-end tropical development.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TODAY: Very hot and humid, afternoon/evening showers and storms. HIGH: 98 (Record: 101 - 1998)
  • TONIGHT: A few storms early, then partly cloudy and humid. LOW: 73
  • MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot/humid with afternoon/evening showers and storms. 73/93
  • TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. 74/89
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few storms. 73/88
  • THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hotter, a few storms. 74/93
  • FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, a few storms. 75/94
  • SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot, a few storms. 73/93

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast



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