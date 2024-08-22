First Alert Weather: Bands of heavy heavy rains and storms are slowly moving through the area

Local

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather team is tracking a band of heavy rain and storms slowly moving through the area. Thursday has been, is, and will be wetter.

Wind gusts were measured at 41 MPH at JIA this afternoon during a storm.

There’s a rain band over eastern Putnam County and southern St. Johns County -- Hastings and Elkton areas. As much as 2 to 4 inches of rain fell just this afternoon.

Rain and storms will continue to be scattered and on and off tonight through Friday. This will keep the temperatures down. It was only in the 80s today and even some 70s in the heaviest downpours.

