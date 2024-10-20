First Alert Weather: Breezy with quick showers tracking from the Atlantic through Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says it’s breezy with quick showers tracking from the Atlantic through Tuesday.

Range of temperatures overnight- falling to the upper 40s for Waycross, but remaining near 70 at the coast.

Breezy onshore winds persist through Tuesday with dangerous rip currents at the beaches.

A dry, cool front will move through on Thursday resulting in sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s to round out the work week.

As for the tropics, Hurricane Oscar is nearing eastern Cuba as a Cat 1.

Cuba’s terrain will aid to weaken Oscar.

It’ll track NE through the Bahamas. There is NO THREAT to the U.S.

It looks like it’ll be quiet through the end of October.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: A few showers early. Becoming mostly clear and comfortable overnight. LOW: 59

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy and breezy with an isolated shower. 59/79

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with an isolated shower. 62/80

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 64/80

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 59/82

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 5782

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 62/80

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 60/81

