First Alert Weather: Breezy with some rain but not the soaker we need so badly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Weather Chief Metrologist Mike Buresh said breezy onshore winds will occur for much of this week. This will result in a moderate to high rip current risk at area beaches.

While there will be a few showers moving inland off the Atlantic, the rain still looks to be widely scattered and not the kind of widespread soaker we so badly need.

High will be near average for mid-June with highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, an isolated shower. Low: 74

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers, breezy. High: 89

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 73

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy & breezy, a few showers. High: 88

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers. High: 85

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, a few showers. High: 89

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High: 92

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated t’storm. High: 93

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated t’storm. High: 92

