- This morning there are widespread low clouds, some patchy fog, and some areas of light drizzle across parts of our area.
- Temperatures are in the 60s and will rise to near 70 degrees today.
- Clouds will remain over NE Florida and SE Georgia today.
- An isolated late day shower is possible.
- Minor to moderate river flooding along the St. Johns River and its tributaries continue today.
- Tomorrow will start dry, but showers are expected to move onshore by the mid-late afternoon, becoming more numerous Tuesday night and Wednesday, especially along the coast.
- Winds will pick up as well tomorrow afternoon and night.
- Wednesday will be cloudy and wet with showers at times.
- Thanksgiving looks to be mainly dry across our local area, but a large low pressure system with plenty of rain will be impacting the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic for the holiday.
- An isolated shower is possible early in the morning.
- Much cooler temperatures are expected after the Thanksgiving holiday.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TROPICS:
- No areas of concern.
TODAY: Patchy fog with some drizzle early, then cloudy. Isolated shower late. HIGH: 69
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Isolated shower. LOW: 59
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy, coastal afternoon showers. 59/73
WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with showers. 59/66
THANKSGIVING DAY: Early shower, Partly cloudy and breezy. 53/65
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and nice. 48/63
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 44/66
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 45/68
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