This morning there are widespread low clouds, some patchy fog, and some areas of light drizzle across parts of our area.

Temperatures are in the 60s and will rise to near 70 degrees today.

Clouds will remain over NE Florida and SE Georgia today.

An isolated late day shower is possible.

Minor to moderate river flooding along the St. Johns River and its tributaries continue today.

Tomorrow will start dry, but showers are expected to move onshore by the mid-late afternoon, becoming more numerous Tuesday night and Wednesday, especially along the coast.

Winds will pick up as well tomorrow afternoon and night.

Wednesday will be cloudy and wet with showers at times.

Thanksgiving looks to be mainly dry across our local area, but a large low pressure system with plenty of rain will be impacting the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic for the holiday.

An isolated shower is possible early in the morning.

Much cooler temperatures are expected after the Thanksgiving holiday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

Tracking the Tropics: November 23, 2026 Tracking the Tropics

TODAY: Patchy fog with some drizzle early, then cloudy. Isolated shower late. HIGH: 69

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Isolated shower. LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy, coastal afternoon showers. 59/73

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with showers. 59/66

THANKSGIVING DAY: Early shower, Partly cloudy and breezy. 53/65

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and nice. 48/63

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 44/66

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 45/68

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: November 23, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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