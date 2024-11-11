First Alert Weather: A cold front arrives Thursday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says warm temperatures continue through Thursday before a dry cold front arrives Thursday night.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s Tuesday through Thursday.

Friday’s highs will be in the mid 70s & only in the low to mid 70s over the weekend with lows dipping into the 40s inland.

In the tropics, Rafael dissipated yesterday. The next area to watch will be the Caribbean. More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Partly sunny with a few brief showers & temps. near 80.

TONIGHT: Brief shower early… partly cloudy. Low: 66

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 80

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 64

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 78

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 78

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 74

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 73

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 74

MONDAY: Mostly sunny,. High: 77

THE TROPICS: Rafael dissipated Sunday. The next area to watch is over the Caribbean. Sara is the next name on the Atlantic list. More: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

