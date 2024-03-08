Local

First Alert Weather Day declared for potential strong storms in the Jacksonville area Saturday

By Garrett Bedenbaugh, Action News Jax

Evening Weather Update: March 8, 2024 Evening Weather Update

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Due to the potential for strong storms in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, the First Alert Weather Team has declared that Saturday will be a First Alert Weather Day. Here’s what you can expect:

  • Mostly cloudy skies Friday evening with an isolated, well inland shower.
  • Mild overnight with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
  • Saturday starts mainly dry with only an isolated shower, then rain/storms move in midday for Southeast Georgia and mid to late afternoon for Northeast Florida.

  • There is a risk of severe weather with this line.
  • Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are possible as the individual cells race to the northeast.
  • The greatest risk for severe weather is near and north of I-10.

  • Storm timing: Southeast Georgia: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Northeast Florida: 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Jacksonville: 3 p.m.-6 p.m. St. Augustine: 6 p.m.-8 p.m. (mainly showers)
  • A few showers linger into the night.
  • A cold front moves through after the rain – Sunday clears but will be cooler.
  • Tuesday Concert & Round 1 at TPC Sawgrass are “In View” and look good.

