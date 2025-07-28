FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heat wave continues Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday, as the feels-like temperatures will range from 110 to 115 degrees.

Here’s what you can expect:

A very warm Monday night with temperatures only dropping into the upper 70s to low 80s.

Very hot Tuesday again with highs near 100, feel-like temperatures of 110-115 degrees, and at least a few scattered afternoon storms to offer some relief for some neighborhoods.

Only isolated afternoon storms Wednesday through Friday, so afternoon highs continue to hit 95 to 100 degrees.

Finally, better afternoon storm chances arrive over the weekend as highs “settle” into the low to mid 90s.

TROPICS: No areas of immediate concern … some long-range potential late next week & the following week over or near the Caribbean &/or SW Atlantic. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

TONIGHT: Clear and warm. Low: 79

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. High: 99

TUESDAY NIGHT: A widely scattered storm early … partly cloudy. Low: 75

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. High: 98

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 76/98

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon storm. 76/97

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. 76/95

SUNDAY: Partly sunny & hot with scattered afternoon storms. 75/93

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 74/92

