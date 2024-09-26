First Alert Weather Day: Impacts from Helene increasing

Jacksonville, Fla. — The outer bands of Hurricane Helene will bring heavy rain and storms today.

The First Alert Weather team says we can expect gusty winds, and possibly an isolated tornado.

Helene is expected to make landfall Thursday night in the Florida Panhandle.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: LIST: Events, businesses, government offices, parks closed ahead of Helene

It will then move into Georgia and Tennessee, producing flooding, rain, high winds and tornadoes.

We’re watching this storm closely.

Look for regular updates on TV, online, and on social media.

Read: City of Waycross clears 27 miles of drainage canal systems ahead of Hurricane Helene

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.