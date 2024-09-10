FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Now through Wednesday due to more heavy rain for the Jacksonville area

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day through Wednesday due to more heavy rain on the way.

Here’s what Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said we can expect in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia:

Will not take much more rain to cause flooding since the ground is saturated after as much as 10 to 15 inches of rain during the past week.

Expect several but pretty fast-moving bands of heavier showers with gusty winds Tuesday evening. A couple of persistent bands into Nassau, Duval, and St. Johns counties could drop a quick inch or more, but most spots will have less.

Rain, a few thunderstorms late Tuesday into early Wednesday -- after 2 to 3 a.m. through at least midday Wednesday. Becoming widespread and potential for at least a quick 1 to 2 inches, more in some places. Flood threat looks high during this time.

Rain and storms should become more scattered in the afternoon, but still locally heavy.

Gusty winds with any shower bands, or thunderstorms could uproot a few trees due to saturated ground.

