JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day as we’re tracking another wet morning commute.

Scattered light to moderate rain again today.

A few heavy bands of rain are likely at times in NE Florida.

Some neighborhoods closer to the coast saw 0.75 - 2 inches of rain yesterday

Scattered showers continue this evening.

Additional rain totals of 2 - 4 inches are possible near the NE Florida coastline, especially St. Johns County.

Some nuisance flood potential closer to the coast with rounds of heavy rain through at least midday Saturday.

Highs today in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Breezy onshore winds

Rough beach/ocean conditions setup and persist for this week.

We dry out for Sunday with highs back into the mid 70s.

TROPICS:

Broad low pressure has formed near or just offshore the coast of Florida and the Northwestern Bahamas.

The low has some potential to organize into a subtropical or tropical storm as it pulls north and east away from the Florida coast on Saturday.

Kyle is the next name on the hurricane list.

Hurricane season ends on November 30th.

Tracking the Tropics: November 20, 2026 Tracking the Tropics

TODAY: First Alert Weather Day - Cloudy with scattered showers, a few heavy bands of rain. Breezy. HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers, a few heavy closer to the coast. LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially at the coast. Breezy. 63/71

SUNDAY: AM clouds. Turning mostly sunny. 59/76

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 57/75

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. 59/73

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 59/69

THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly cloudy morning with a few showers, Drier afternoon. 50/65

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: November 20, 2026 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

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