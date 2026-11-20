JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day as we’re tracking another wet morning commute.
- Scattered light to moderate rain again today.
- A few heavy bands of rain are likely at times in NE Florida.
- Some neighborhoods closer to the coast saw 0.75 - 2 inches of rain yesterday
- Scattered showers continue this evening.
- Additional rain totals of 2 - 4 inches are possible near the NE Florida coastline, especially St. Johns County.
- Some nuisance flood potential closer to the coast with rounds of heavy rain through at least midday Saturday.
- Highs today in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
- Breezy onshore winds
- Rough beach/ocean conditions setup and persist for this week.
- We dry out for Sunday with highs back into the mid 70s.
TROPICS:
- Broad low pressure has formed near or just offshore the coast of Florida and the Northwestern Bahamas.
- The low has some potential to organize into a subtropical or tropical storm as it pulls north and east away from the Florida coast on Saturday.
- Kyle is the next name on the hurricane list.
- Hurricane season ends on November 30th.
TODAY: First Alert Weather Day - Cloudy with scattered showers, a few heavy bands of rain. Breezy. HIGH: 70
TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers, a few heavy closer to the coast. LOW: 63
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, especially at the coast. Breezy. 63/71
SUNDAY: AM clouds. Turning mostly sunny. 59/76
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 57/75
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers. 59/73
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 59/69
THANKSGIVING DAY: Mostly cloudy morning with a few showers, Drier afternoon. 50/65
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