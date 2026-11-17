The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to a flooding risk in our area.

Tracking scattered showers across NE Florida this morning, leaving wet roads for the AM commute.

Showers will increase in coverage through the morning.

A few moderate showers are possible throughout the day.

A few bands of heavy rain are likely this evening closer to the coast.

1-3 inches of rain are possible along the NE Florida coast to I-95 over the next 24 hours.

Rain totals through Saturday could exceed 4 - 7 inches closer to the coast.



2 - 4 inches from I-95 to Highway 301





1 - 2 inches from Highway 301 to I-75



Some flood potential closer to the coast with rounds of heavy rain over the next several days.

Highs today in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Breezy onshore winds linger for a few days.

Rough beach/ocean conditions set up and persist for this week.

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TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

Hurricane season ends November 30th.

Tracking the Tropics: November 17, 2026 Tracking the Tropics

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

TODAY: Cloudy with scattered showers. HIGH: 69

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers, a few heavy closer to the coast. LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain. 62/74

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 63/73

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 62/73

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. 63/73

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 59/76

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 57/75

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood