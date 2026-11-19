Florida is set Thursday to carry out a record-breaking 20th execution of the year on a man convicted of killing a pregnant woman and her husband during a home invasion, while Texas plans to execute a man convicted of killing a Houston jeweler during a $3.6-million diamond robbery.

Thomas Mitchell Overton, 71, is scheduled to receive a three-drug injection at 6 p.m. at Florida State Prison in Raiford. Reinaldo Dennes, 70, is set to receive a lethal injection an hour later at a prison in Texas and become the ninth person executed by that state this year. The planned executions of the two septuagenarians in one day reflect the aging of the U.S. death row population.

Overton was convicted of killing Michael and Susan MacIvor and their unborn child during an August 1991 break-in at their Florida Keys home. Dennes was convicted of capital murder in the death of Janos Szucs, a diamond dealer found shot multiple times in his office on Jan. 24, 1996.

Florida has carried out more than half the nation's 37 executions this year under outgoing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has made aggressive use of the death penalty like few other governors. Thursday's scheduled executions come amid renewed scrutiny of capital punishment in the United States following Tennessee's failed execution of Christa Pike in October.

DeSantis, who leaves office in January, has said he wants to bring justice to families who have waited decades for death sentences to be carried out. He signed the death warrants that led to a record of 19 executions in 2025, the most in a single year in Florida since the death penalty’s reinstatement in 1976. Thursday's execution would surpass the 2025 total, with two more Florida executions scheduled in December.

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a final appeal in the Florida case while an appeal remained pending in the Texas case.

Autopsies found Florida husband and wife were strangled

The MacIvors were found dead in their Tavernier, Florida, home on Aug. 22, 1991, according to court records. Autopsies determined both were strangled and that Susan MacIvor, who was eight months pregnant, had been raped. The medical examiner said her unborn male child likely survived for about half an hour after her death.

Investigators collected DNA evidence from the scene but initially found no match with samples in the state's database. But Overton, who had worked at a gas station near the MacIvors' home, was arrested on an unrelated burglary charge in 1996. Authorities said a sample taken from him matched the sample collected at the MacIvors' home, and he was charged with their killings.

Overton was convicted in 1999 of two counts of first-degree murder and received a death sentence for each. Defense attorneys had argued that investigators had planted the DNA evidence.

Diamonds missing in jeweler's killing were never recovered

Dennes, a jewelry designer, had an office in the same building as Szucs, according to court documents. A cleaning woman testified at trial that Dennes had arranged for her to open the building’s back door after hours. According to court records, she opened the door for him and his brother the night of the shooting and also distracted the security guard at Dennes’ request.

The guard, who was shot twice but recovered, identified Dennes as his disguised attacker.

Police found the jeweler's body upon entering his office, according to court filings. The documents said officers found the jeweler's safe empty with no sign of the diamonds or the $200,000 in cash he was supposed to have on hand.

The diamonds have never been recovered.

Dennes’ attorneys later argued there was insufficient evidence to prove that he killed Szucs.

Prosecutors noted in a recent court filing that Dennes, who came to the U.S. from Cuba with his family as a child, admitted guilt during a Spanish-language interview with Telemundo in 2022.

“I did those things, so I am guilty,” Dennes told Telemundo, adding that he regretted taking a man’s life, the prosecutor's filing said.

A year after Dennes was convicted, his brother, Jose Albert Dennes, pleaded guilty to murder in the case and was sentenced to 45 years in prison. He was released on parole in 2019.

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