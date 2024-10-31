Local

First Alert Weather Day: Warm night in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia for trick-or-treating

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

First Alert Forecast: Thursday, October 31 - Noon Meteorologist Corey Simma has the latest forecast

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Halloween is here and the First Alert Weather Team said it will be a warm night for trick-or-treating in the Jacksonville area.

Here’s what you can expect:

  • Partly sunny skies this afternoon.
  • Only a brief shower is possible. Most spots are dry.
  • Brief shower Friday.
  • Highs in the lower 80s the next few days with a brief shower.
  • TROPICS: Still watching the Caribbean for gradual development, but no threats from the tropics at least through Election Day. The next name is Patty.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!