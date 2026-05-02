FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread rain, possible thunderstorms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared Saturday a First Alert Weather Day due to widespread rain and possible thunderstorms in our area.

Low pressure will move across our area today, bringing widespread beneficial rainfall and a chance for thunderstorms.

Everyone will see rain at one point or another today, averaging 0.75-1.5″.

Storm arrival timing:

Inland southeast Georgia/I-75 corridor: 7-9 am



Coastal southeast Georgia/I-10 corridor: 8-10 am



Jacksonville metro: 10 am-noon



St. Augustine to Palatka: noon-2 pm

Conditions will dry out from north to south from mid to late afternoon.

Storm hazards:

Beneficial rain, heavy at times



Lightning, frequent in the strongest storms



Gusty winds, potentially strong at 40-60 mph in storms



Risk for a tornado and/or hail appears low but is not zero



Morning cloud cover and earlier arrival of rain should limit the overall tornado threat

Tonight will be cooler with temperatures in the 50s as the cold front departs our region.

Sunday will be beautiful with plenty of sunshine and less humidity!

The cool down will be brief, as 90s return by Wednesday.

TODAY: First Alert Weather Day. Rain and storms. HIGH: 74 (warmer south of Jax).

TONIGHT: Clearing and cool. LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Sunny and nice. 53/76

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Chilly morning. 50/82

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. 55/86

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. 64/90

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy, afternoon showers/storms. 67/89

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler, morning showers. 62/77

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Saturday, May 2, 2026 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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