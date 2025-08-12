First Alert Weather: A few storms; hot temperatures continue for the Jacksonville area

Tuesday afternoon has been partly sunny with temperatures in the 90s. We’ve also seen a couple narrow bands of heavy storms near and south of Jacksonville moving north.

A few showers and storms moving northbound Tuesday evening, mainly inland, with clearing skies after sunset.

A few afternoon storms redevelop on Wednesday with highs in the 90s.

Storms will be more isolated Thursday through the weekend with hot afternoon highs in the 90s and overnight lows only dropping into the 70s.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Erin is over the Eastern Atlantic and moving quickly west. Strengthening should begin in earnest later Wednesday with a possible hurricane while northeast of Puerto Rico over the weekend. It still looks like Erin turns sharply enough north to stay east of Florida next week. Always more in “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

TONIGHT: A few storms early … clearing later. Low: 75

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy … a few afternoon showers & storms. High: 95

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A shower or storm early … partly cloudy. Low: 74

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 95

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, isolated afternoon thunderstorm. 75/96

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. 75/94

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. 76/92

MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. 75/93

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. 74/93

