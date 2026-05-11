First Alert Weather: First Alert Weather Day Tuesday for heavy rain at times

The front that has been stalled near or over Northeast Florida/Southeast Georgia will continue to produce periods of rain and storms into Wednesday.

A few showers and storms will persist into early this evening over Northeast Florida, then there will be a break before more widespread showers and storms spread across the area later tonight.

Then, off-and-on rain and a few storms will occur across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia through the day Tuesday.

Rain will occur everywhere with amounts averaging 1-2 inches.

Temperatures will trend cooler with highs Tuesday only in the 70s.

A few showers will linger into Wednesday but additional rainfall will be less than a quarter of an inch.

Drier and warmer Thursday through Friday into the upcoming weekend with highs edging back well into the 80s to low 90s.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: A few evening showers & t’storms… showers & scattered storms late. Low: 68

TUESDAY: On-&-off rain, a few t’storms – some heavy rainfall. High: 75

TUESDAY NIGHT: Lingering showers. Low: 67

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 81

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 65/85

FRIDAY: Sunny. 55/85

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 63/89

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 67/91

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 68/91

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