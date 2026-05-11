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First Alert Weather: First Alert Weather Day Tuesday for heavy rain at times

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday for rounds of heavy rain, storms First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking a soaking rain at times over the next 36 hours.
By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
  • The front that has been stalled near or over Northeast Florida/Southeast Georgia will continue to produce periods of rain and storms into Wednesday.
  • A few showers and storms will persist into early this evening over Northeast Florida, then there will be a break before more widespread showers and storms spread across the area later tonight.
  • Then, off-and-on rain and a few storms will occur across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia through the day Tuesday.
  • Rain will occur everywhere with amounts averaging 1-2 inches.
  • Temperatures will trend cooler with highs Tuesday only in the 70s.
  • A few showers will linger into Wednesday but additional rainfall will be less than a quarter of an inch.
  • Drier and warmer Thursday through Friday into the upcoming weekend with highs edging back well into the 80s to low 90s.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: A few evening showers & t’storms… showers & scattered storms late. Low: 68

TUESDAY: On-&-off rain, a few t’storms – some heavy rainfall. High: 75

TUESDAY NIGHT: Lingering showers. Low: 67

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a few showers. High: 81

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 65/85

FRIDAY: Sunny. 55/85

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 63/89

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 67/91

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 68/91

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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