First Alert Weather: Frosty & freezing mornings ahead

The First Alert Weather Team regards frosty & freezing mornings and more below average temps ahead.

Notes from The First Alert Weather Team:

JIA froze early Sunday – dropped down to 31 degrees for the first freeze of the season

The average first freeze is Dec. 6 – just a few days ahead of schedule

It’s gonna be another cold night tonight

FREEZE WARNINGS are in effect west of I-95/St. Johns River

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for the coast of SE GA, Nassau/Duval Counties & the St. Johns River basin

Monday night & Tuesday night will be even colder with the threat of frost to the beaches

Temps slightly warm up by Thursday, we see-saw back down Friday, then mild out again for the weekend

Clouds increase beginning Friday, when there may be an isolated shower that works its way in

It’s a pretty cold & mainly dry week ahead

7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Frost & Freezes. Clear & Cold. Low: 35

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 62

TUE: Frost & Freezes. Sunny & Cool. 32/56

WED: Frost & Freezes. Sunny. 33/62

THU: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 39/69

FRI: Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 48/61

SAT: Cloudy, Slightly Warmer. 44/67

SUN: Mostly Cloudy. 48/70

