FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat wave continues with rain & storms increasing for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dry and muggy morning commute.

Highs today in the upper 90s again.

Oppressive heat: Feels like temperatures will be 106-112 this afternoon.

A heat advisory will take effect for all of NE Florida and SE Georgia at 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Only an isolated late afternoon shower or storm will begin to develop after 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Most neighborhoods don’t see rain today.

Locally heavy rainfall and lightning strikes are possible with any storms.

Highs tomorrow will still be hot in the mid 90s.

This weekend will bring scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms.

Highs will drop to the upper 80s by Sunday.

Some neighborhoods near and north of I-10 into SE Georgia could see 2-4 inches of rainfall over the weekend. Locally higher amounts.

TROPICS:

No areas of immediate concern… some long-range potential late next week & the following week over or near the Caribbean, Gulf &/or SW Atlantic.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

TODAY: Partly sunny and hot with an isolated afternoon storm. HIGH: 97. Feels like: 106-112

TONIGHT: Warm. LOW: 79

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon showers and storms. 79/95

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered midday and afternoon showers and storms. 75/87

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers and storms. 74/89

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers and storms. 73/92

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers and storms. 74/91

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers and storms. 75/92

