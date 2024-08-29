First Alert Weather: Hot and humid, lots of dry hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says heat and high humidity will dominate the local weather pattern through the upcoming holiday weekend.

Highs will be in the upper 80s at the beaches to between 90 & 95 inland.

While there will be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms each day, coverage will be low – less than a quarter of the area - and there will be many dry hours.

Rainfall will increase for the middle and end of next week.

The tropics remain quiet for the moment. A tropical wave next week over the Central Atlantic has some chance for slow development upon approach to the Caribbean.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Partly sunny with a couple isolated showers inland & temps. in the 80s to low 90s.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers inland early… partly cloudy. Low: 73

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated inland shower/t’storm. High: 92

FRIDAY NIGHT: Isolated shower early… partly cloudy. Low: 74

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High: 90

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers. High: 92

LABOR DAY: Partly sunny, hot/humid with widely scattered showers/t’storm. High: 92

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, scattered showers/t’storm. High: 90

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers & t’storms. High: 89

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers & storms. High: 88

