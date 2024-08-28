First Alert Weather: Hot and humid with brief isolated downpours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team said there will be rain each afternoon the rest of the week through Sunday.
Here’s what you can expect:
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
- Isolated showers will develop near Interstate 95 by midday then shift well inland through the afternoon each day through Sunday.
- There will be a lot of dry hours with seasonally hot temperatures as highs top out in the mid to upper 80s at the beaches to 90-95 degrees inland.
- Rain chances will increase by the middle of next week.
- The tropics remain quiet with no Atlantic tropical development expected anytime soon. A tropical wave next week over the Central Atlantic has some chance for slow development but will be beyond the holiday.
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️