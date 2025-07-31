First Alert Weather: Hot & mostly dry through Friday ahead of a wet weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect in the Thursday evening forecast and beyond:

Aside from a very isolated shower or storm into early Thursday evening, it is otherwise very warm and humid as lows drop only to near 80 degrees.

Friday will be hot and mostly dry outside of a very isolated afternoon storm. Temperatures will top out near 100 degrees with feels-like temperatures between 106-113.

There will be a change in the weather pattern for the weekend. Saturday will begin with sun, but numerous heavy afternoon showers and storms will develop, dropping temperatures from the 90s into the 70s.

Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds with midday and afternoon rain and storms as temperatures “only” top out in the 80s to around 90. There is the potential for several inches of rain for some neighborhoods over the weekend, along with a few strong storms producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and torrential rainfall.

Tropics

No areas of immediate concern… *some* long-range potential late next week & the following week over or near the Caribbean, Gulf &/or SW Atlantic. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

